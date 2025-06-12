Trio of Curve Blasts Hurt Howlers

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona (26-34) bashed three two-run homers to take down the SeaWolves (40-20) on Thursday.

Erie took the lead in the third when Max Anderson bashed his 11th homer of the season. The two-run blast gave Erie a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Jack Brannigan hit a two-out, two-run homer against Jaden Hamm to tie the game, 2-2. Nick Cimillo walked and Tres Gonzalez singled to extend the inning. Maikol Escotto singled home Cimillo to give Altoona a 3-2 lead. Escotto's single ended Hamm's outing at 2.2 innings.

Altoona starter Jarod Bayless departed the game after a two-out walk to Eliezer Alfonzo in the fourth. Emmanuel Chapman entered and walked Chris Meyers and Danny Serretti to load the bases. Jim Jarvis drove a two-run double to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

After RJ Petit tossed 1.1 scoreless for Erie, Tim Naughton entered and threw a perfect fifth. In the sixth, Escotto hit a one-out single against Naughton before Imanol Vargas blasted a two-run homer to give the Curve a 5-4 lead. Aaron McKeithan followed with a single before Hudson Head hit the second two-run homer of the inning, making it a 7-4 game.

Trei Cruz walked and Anderson singled in the seventh before a Thayron Liranzo sacrifice fly scored Cruz to make it 7-5.

In the eighth, Altoona added three tack-on runs. Mitch Jebb hit an RBI single against Yosber Sanchez. Later in the frame, Brannigan added a two-run single to make it 10-5.

Anderson drove home his second run of the game on an RBI groundout in the ninth after Jarvis hit a triple, making it 10-6.

Chapman (5-1) earned the win over Naughton (2-1).

Erie continues the series in Altoona on Friday at 6:00 p.m. as Carlos Peña faces Po-Yu Chen.

