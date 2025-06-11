Fausnaught's Stellar Start Not Enough as Reading Falls 5-4

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (20-37) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-31) 5-4 Wednesday. The two sides wrestled back and forth with the lead throughout the evening but two big innings from New Hampshire led to another one-run loss for Reading.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Aidan Miller walked on four pitches and stole on the first pitch to put the tying run in scoring position. But the next two batters couldn't bring Miller home and started the series 0-2.

Left hander Braeden Fausnaught started his ninth game of the season for the Fightin Phils and quickly went to work against the top of New Hampshire's lineup. He needed just six pitches to retire the side in order, including a strikeout of Blue Jays' No. 12 prospect Charles McAdoo.

Facing Toronto's No. 15 prospect Juaron Watts-Brown on the mound, Fightin Phils leadoff hitter Aidan Miller walked on six pitches and went to work. As Watts-Brown delivered an off-speed pitch, Miller increased his lead and booked it for second, sliding in safely for his Eastern League leading 23rd stolen base of the season.

In most scenarios this season, first baseman Keaton Anthony would be in prime position to drive in Miller. Though, Anthony was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley late Tuesday night after batting .330 and slashing 21 doubles. With Anthony in Allentown, Miller was left stranded at third base.

Fausnaught and Watts-Brown each found early grooves but Eddinson Paulino broke the scoreless game by continuing off his explosive opening game of the series. Paulino recorded three hits Tuesday, and in his second at-bat Wednesday he belted the pitch over the right field fence into the Redner's Event Center. The Fisher Cats added on with a Fightin Phils infield error and a pop up to centerfield that dropped in between Miller and centerfielder Cade Fergus.

Reading cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth on a solo shot from Felix Reyes, his fifth of the year. Reyes didn't start Tuesday's series opener but made his mark Wednesday with a drive down the left-field line. The Fightin Phils nearly added another to tie the game with back-to-back hits from Paul McIntosh and Seth Beer but a baserunning blunder ended the threat. The Fightin Phils defense, however, was on point as a perfect relay from Reyes in right to Robert Moore at second to McIntosh at home kept the game within one.

While Reading's offense didn't get much going, Fausnaught continued to shove. He allowed just five hits in 6.0 innings - marking his longest outing since Sept. 11 of last season against Harrisburg. As Fausnaught held on, the Fightin Phils chased Watts-Brown from the game with consecutive triples from Hendry Mendez and then Reyes. Justin Kelly (W, 1-2) entered in relief.

The two triples in two at-bats equaled one-third of their entire total on the season entering the contest, and brought the tally to eight. The mark was the first two triple game since Aug. 20 of last season, and knotted the game at 2-2. Reyes scored for Reading's first lead of the day on a sharply lined ball from Seth Beer, which ricocheted off the glove of New Hampshire's second baseman.

With Fausnaught now in line for the win, Andrew Bechtold (L, 0-3) entered out of the bullpen and couldn't hold on for long. He allowed the first two batters to reach and after striking out Paulino and then McAdoo, Jace Bohrofen doubled to tie the game 3-3. Devonte Brown then singled to score two, grabbing a 5-3 lead as Bechtold remained in the game until he walked another batter. Jack Dallas came into extinguish the fire.

Reading cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the eight as Reyes reached and scored for the third time, touching the plate on a single from Alex Binelas. The Fightin Phils were mere inches from tying the game on Moore's second double of the game but Binelas was gunned down at the plate.

Reyes, Moore and Beer all had big days but the Fightin Phils weren't able to fight back in the final frame, dropping their third-straight game.

