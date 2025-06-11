Senators Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Baysox

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators couldn't hold onto a late lead and dropped a 4-3 decision to the Bowie Baysox Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

After being held scoreless through the first five innings, Harrisburg broke through in the sixth. Johnathon Thomas sparked the rally with a leadoff double, and Seaver King followed with a two-run homer-his first at the Double-A level-to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.

Bowie responded in the bottom half of the frame with a sacrifice fly from Max Wagner to even the score. In the eighth, Reed Trimble delivered the decisive blow-a two-run home run to center field following a Harrisburg error.

Carlos De La Cruz tried to ignite a ninth-inning comeback with a triple and later scored on a Maxwell Romero Jr. single, but the rally ended with the tying run stranded on base.

Harrisburg Notables:

Seaver King: Hit his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot in the 6th inning to briefly give Harrisburg the lead.

Johnathon Thomas: Went 1-for-4 with a double and scored on King's homer.

Carlos De La Cruz: Tripled in the 9th and scored Harrisburg's third run, finishing 1-for-4.

Maxwell Romero Jr .: Had two hits, including an RBI single in the 9th.

Murphy Stehly: Reached base twice (single, error).

Up Next:

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.







