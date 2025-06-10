Senators Outlast Baysox in 11-Inning Thriller, 7-6

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators evened their record at 29-29 with a gritty 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Chesapeake Baysox Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium. The game featured back-and-forth action and a late rally by Harrisburg to force extras before finally pulling ahead in the 11th.

Designated hitter Murphy Stehly led the Senators' offense, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer-his fourth of the season-in the 7th inning. Jared McKenzie chipped in with two RBIs, while Carlos De La Cruz and Joe Naranjo each drove in a run.

On the mound, Garrett Davila earned his sixth win with a scoreless 11th. Harrisburg's bullpen held firm across 8 innings.

The Senators went 5-for-20 with runners in scoring position but made it count when it mattered most.

Notable Performers for the Senators:

Murphy Stehly (DH): 2-for-4, HR (4), 2 RBI, HBP. Launched a 2-run homer in the 7th, giving Harrisburg a short-lived lead. Continues to mash with a 1.090 OPS.

Phillip Glasser (LF): Reached base 4 times (3 BB, 1 HBP), scored 2 runs, SB (12)

Jared McKenzie (CF): 1-for-4, 2 RBI. Drove in key runs, including a game-tying sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Garrett Davila (RP): W (6-2): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K. Shut the door in the 11th to seal Harrisburg's comeback.

Bullpen Depth: Chance Huff, Dustin Saenz, Michael Cuevas, and Garrett Davila combined for 6.1 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

Up Next:

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game two of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.







