Portland Drops Series Opener to Somerset 8-1

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-27) fall to the Somerset Patriots (26-31) 8-0 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Sea Dogs are now 9.5 games back of the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Somerset started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Spencer Jones led off the inning with a double. A single from Rafael Flores moved Jones to third. The next batter Brenden Jones hit a sacrifice fly to score Jones which gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Dylan Jasso ripped an RBI triple that scored Flores and made the game 2-0.

The Patriots offense struck again in the bottom of the fifth. Garrett Martin singled and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch and then stole third base. After Tyler Hardman walked, Roc Riggio hit an RBI double that pushed the score to 3-0. With Hardman on third and Riggio on second, Giancarlo Stanton laced a two-run single to give Somerset a 5-0 lead.

Somerset added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Riggio cranked a double to start the inning. Following the double, Stanton notched another RBI single which gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead. After a walk issued to George Lombard Jr., a two-run single by Brendan Jones would add two more to Somerset's tally.

The Sea Dogs avoided the shutout in the top of the top of the ninth inning. Zach Ehrhard worked a leadoff walk then scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario.

RHP Brendan Beck (5-2, 1.99 ERA) earned the win tossing 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out two. RHP David Sandlin (3-3, 4.33 ERA) was given the loss tossing 5.0 innings allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet for a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday June 11th at 4pm. LHP Connelly Early (4-0, 2.33 ERA) will start for Portland in game one while Somerset's starter has yet to be announced.







