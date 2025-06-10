Ducks Suffer 3-1 Walk-Off Defeat in Hartford

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford catcher Bryant Betancourt hit a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Yard Goats a series-opening 3-1 victory over Akron at Dunkin' Park Tuesday night. With its first three-game losing streak of the season, the RubberDucks are 2 1/2 games behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with 11 games remaining.

Turning Point

After right-hander Zane Morehouse retired the first two batters of the ninth inning and had set down the first five in his outing, Hartford first baseman Nic Kent was awarded first base on catcher's interference against catcher Cooper Ingle. On the next pitch, Betancourt launched a two-run home run to right field for Hartford's sixth straight win.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Carter Spivey worked around two hits in the first two innings, but he was removed after a walk and a two-out single in the third. Right-hander Jake Miller struck out third baseman Kyle Karros to escape the inning and struck out five batters while retiring seven straight in his 2 1/3 innings, extending a 12-inning scoreless streak in which has allowed just four hits and no walks with 18 strikeouts. Left-hander Steven Pérez allowed a sixth-inning leadoff single by center fielder Cole Carigg, who stole two bases and scored on Karros's ground ball to break a scoreless tie. Pérez worked a scoreless seventh inning to finish two frames, and Morehouse recorded five outs before the final homer.

Duck Tales

Akron tied the game in the seventh inning, as second baseman Alex Mooney singled to left field, went to second base on right-hander Bryce McGowan's errant pickoff throw, to third base on Ingle's single and scored on shortstop Angel Genao 's ground ball to second base, marking Genao's first Double-A RBI. The rally ended as right fielder Kahlil Watson struck out and Ingle was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate. Akron left 10 runners on base.

Notebook

Ingle, Mooney and Lipscomb each had two of Akron's eight hits...The previous eight games for Akron in Hartford (June 18, 2022-June 16, 2024) had been decided by one run, in which Akron was 3-5...Tuesday marked the second straight year Akron has allowed a walk-off home run in the series opener at Hartford (Zach Kokoska off Jordan Jones on June 11, 2024) and the third ninth-inning, go-ahead home run for Hartford against Akron in the last 13 games between them (also Kokoska off Jack Leftwich on Sept. 14, 2024, at Canal Park)...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 5,329.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Dunkin' Park. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia is scheduled to make his Double-A debut facing Yard Goats right-hander Connor Staine (1-4, 4.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







