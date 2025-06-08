Sunday June 8 Game Between RubberDucks and Baysox Cancelled Due to Rain

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Chesapeake Baysox game on Sunday, June 8, which was delayed in the bottom of the third inning, has been cancelled due to rain.

Due to the Baysox and RubberDucks not meeting again in the first half of the regular season, the game will not be made up.

Fans with a ticket to the June 8 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2025 regular season based on availability.

Before the rain came, RubberDucks right-hander Tommy Mace worked three scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out one. Akron's offense loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the third after back-to-back walks by Cooper Ingle and Angel Genao, and Kahlil Watson being hit by a pitch. The game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the third.

The RubberDucks (36-20) will have Monday off before beginning a two-week road trip to Hartford and Portland. The road trip kicks off on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. from Dunkin' Park in Hartford as the RubberDucks take on the Yard Goats.

