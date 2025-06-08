Sugastey's Five-RBI Day Sends Squirrels to 11-9 Comeback Win

ERIE, Pa. - Backed by a career-high five-RBI performance by Adrian Sugastey, the Richmond Flying Squirrels closed the road trip with an 11-9 victory over the Erie SeaWolves Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (17-40) racked up a season-high 11 runs in the comeback win with five extra-base hits against the SeaWolves (38-19).

Tied at 7-7 in the top of the seventh inning, Thomas Gavello worked a leadoff walk against Erie reliever Matt Merrill (Loss, 2-3). Cal Mitchell drove Gavello home with an RBI double to give the Flying Squirrels an 8-7 lead.

Later in the inning, Sabin Ceballos hit an RBI single give the Flying Squirrels a 9-7 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth, and Sugastey bashed a two-run double to pad the Richmond lead to 11-7. Sugastey finished the game 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jake Holton batted a two-run homer to left field to move the score to 11-9. Raymond Burgos (Save, 1) entered the game after the home run and gathered the final two outs on two pitches.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the first inning, Jairo Pomares lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Thomas Gavello from third base and pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead.

After back-to-back hits in the bottom of the second, Chris Meyers bashed a two-run double against Joe Whitman to give Erie a 2-1 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels exploded for four runs on three hits in the top of the third. Pomares evened the score with an RBI single, and Sabin Ceballos drove in a run with a base hit to give Richmond the lead.

In the next at-bat, Adrian Sugastey moved the Richmond lead to 5-2 with a two-run double to left field.

Meyers answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Pomares padded the Flying Squirrels lead to 6-4 in the fifth with a solo home run against Erie reliever Ryan Boyer.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jake Holton pelted a two-run home run to center field to even the score, 6-6.

Sugastey responded with a solo home run to lead off the seventh, giving Richmond a 7-6 advantage. It was Sugastey's fifth home run of the season.

Trei Cruz tied the game, 7-7, in the sixth inning with an RBI double against Richmond reliever Cameron Cotter (Win, 1-0).

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-5, 3.88) will start the series opener against Binghamton.

On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels will host Gardening Night and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will go home with a Nutzy planter giveaway, presented by Pepsi. Former Richmond Braves pitcher and 12-year major leaguer Peter Moylan will make an appearance at The Diamond on Thursday, June 12 to sign autographs and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

