Early Squirrels Lead Dwindles in 4-2 Loss to SeaWolves

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels gathered a pair of runs on three consecutive hits early, but fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 4-2, Saturday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (16-40) outhit the SeaWolves (38-18), 7-6 but lost their fourth of five games played this week.

Thomas Gavello drove Richmond to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI double. In the next at-bat, Zach Morgan brought home Gavello with a single to give Richmond a two-run advantage.

Gavello has gathered four hits in the series with a double, one home run and five RBIs.

The SeaWolves attacked back with three runs in the fifth to snag a 3-2 lead. With runners at second and third and no outs, Trei Cruz bounced an RBI groundout to break the shutout and Max Anderson belted a two-run homer to left field against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (Loss, 2-5).

Lonsway finished his start with six strikeouts over five innings.

Eduardo Valencia blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to move the SeaWolves' lead to 4-2.

Erie starter Carlos Peña (Win, 3-3) worked six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with two strikeouts. Relievers Matt Seelinger and Troy Watson (Save, 2) held Richmond scoreless through the final three innings, combining to strand three baserunners.

The series between the Flying Squirrels and the SeaWolves concludes Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Richmond will send out left-hander Joe Whitman (2-5, 4.47) opposed by Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (6-1, 2.66).

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, from June 10-15. Former Richmond Braves pitcher and 12-year major leaguer Peter Moylan will make an appearance at The Diamond on Thursday, June 12 to sign autographs and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







