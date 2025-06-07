Gibson Dominant as Baysox Win on Saturday Night

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final of 4-2 on Saturday night from Canal Park.

Starting pitcher Trey Gibson (W, 1-0) made his Double-A debut after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday. The Orioles No. 14 prospect struck out eight batters and matched his career-high of six innings pitched, allowing just one run on one hit and three walks to earn the win. The 23-year-old has now punched out 75 batters in 44.2 innings pitched this season between Aberdeen and Chesapeake.

Chesapeake (26-29) opened the scoring in the third with two runs on no hits and two errors against Akron starter Rodney Boone (L, 3-3). After reaching on a fielding error by shortstop Alex Mooney, Alfredo Velasquez scored on a sacrifice fly from Silas Ardoin. The next batter, Adam Retzbach, reached first on a throwing error from second baseman Tyreese Turner, allowing Douglas Hodo III to score from third. Those were the first errors of the series committed by Akron.

After Guy Lipscomb hit a solo homer off Gibson in the fourth, the Baysox responded with two more runs in the sixth. Jalen Vasquez collected his first hit of the series with an RBI single to right before Velasquez poked an RBI single to right to give Chesapeake its biggest lead of the game at 4-1.

Robinson Martinez threw two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings before Keagan Gillies (S, 7) came on for the ninth. Gillies gave up a pair of two out bloop singles to Jorge Burgos and Joe Lampe to plate home Akron's (36-20) second run of the game but struck out Lipscomb to strike out the side and end the game, who was the possible tying run.

Chesapeake concludes its six-game road trip against Akron tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm from Canal Park. RHP Peter Van Loon is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Tommy Mace for the RubberDucks.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.

