Homers in Harrisburg Help Reading to Game Five Win

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Harrisburg, PA) - Four home runs from the Reading Fightin Phils (20-34) led them to a 7-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators (27-29) on Saturday night at FNB Field. With the win, the Fightin Phils now trail this week's series 3-2.

The Fightin Phils struck first in the top of the first inning. Keaton Anthony hit a two-out double to extend his on-base streak to 23 games and Hendry Mendez followed with a double to score Anthony and make it 1-0.

Reading poured two more runs on in the top of the fourth frame. Mendez led off a reached on a fielding error from Harrisburg shortstop Seaver King. Following two fly outs, Paul McIntosh lifted his third home run of the season to right-center field to make it 3-0, Reading.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cade Fergus led off the inning with his fifth home run of the single, on a ball that traveled 440 feet. Aidan Miller followed with a solo home run to left field to make it 5-0. It marked the first time in 2025 that Reading hit back-to-back home runs.

The Fightin Phils then tacked another tally on in the top of the sixth inning when McIntosh hit his second home run of the night to make it 6-0. It was the third time in McIntosh's career he hit two home runs in the game and the second time in 2025 that a R-Phil hit two homers in a game, with the other time being Robert Moore on Apr. 15 vs Binghamton. In total, Reading hit four home runs on the night to match a season high.

Wil Crowe (W, 1-0) started for Reading and tossed his best outing of the season. Crowe went five innings and allowed just one baserunner, a hit, and struck out one. Over his last three starts, Crowe has gone 11.0 IP, allowing no runs and two hits. On the other end, Bryce Conley (L, 1-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits over five innings, with five strikeouts.

Andrew Schultz entered for the bottom of the sixth inning and allowed a run in his first frame of work. Jared McKenzie led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Two batters later, Seaver King singled home McKenzie to make it 6-1. After a Reading run in the top of the seventh, Schultz entered again in the bottom of the frame and after two quick outs, Murphy Stehly reached on a fielding error by Felix Reyes.

Following the error, Maxwell Romero Jr. was hit by a pitch and Andrew Bechtold entered for Schultz. Bechtold allowed a RBI double to McKenzie and a RBI single to Jonathan Thomas. Phillip Glasser then followed with a RBI single as well and Reading exited the inning up 7-5.

Nelson Alvarez came in and tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning, then Andrew Walling (S, 3) threw a perfect ninth, with two strikeouts, to secure Reading's second win of the week.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Riley Cornelio for Harrisburg. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

