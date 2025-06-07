June 7, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RAIN RETURNS The Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats were unable to escape the rain on Friday night. They were suspended in the top of the third inning with two outs. Hartford started the scoring in the top of the first. A leadoff triple by Cole Carrigg set the table for a scoring opportunity. After Nic Kent walked, Kyle Karros hit a sacrifice fly which brought Carrigg home and gave Hartford a 1-0 lead. The Yard Goats struck again in the top of the second. With two outs, Braiden Ward reached on an error and then scored in the next at-bat on an RBI double by Jose Torres to increase their lead to 2-0. A batter later, a wild pitch brought in Karros from third to give the Yard Goats a three-run cushion. In the next at-bat Torres ripped a two-run double which made the score 5-0.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to yesterday's game, RHP Noah Song was added to Portland's active roster. Originally drafted by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft out of Navy, he has already been a member of two different organizations. The Philadelphia Phillies took him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2022 but was returned to Boston in 2023. He has been on a rehab assignment in the lower levels coming back from Tommy John surgery.

OFF TO THE WOO, STILL WINNING AWARDS Minor League Baseball announced yesterday that infielder Blaze Jordan was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for May. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A, Jordan batted .390/.490/.671 and led the league in average (.390), hits (32), RBI (24), on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.161). He was second in home runs (six), third in total bases (55) and fourth in runs (18). He recorded 10 multi-hit games. Jordan started the month on a ten-game on base streak hitting .419 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI during that time. Through 44 games with the Sea Dogs this season, he continues to lead the Eastern League in OBP (.415), ranks second in RBI (37) and OPS (.928), third in average (.320), fourth in runs (30) and fifth in slugging percentage (.513).

DAVID SANDLIN EARNS PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP David Sandlin was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st. Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game one of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division, 6.5 gamaes behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats are in third place, 9.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 7, 2001 - Luke Wilcox hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to score the eventual winning runs as the Sea Dogs scored a 5-4 win over Akron. Wilcox would hit another grand slam 2 months later, joining Nate Rolison and John Roskos as the only Portland players to hit two grand slams in a single season.

ON THE MOUND RHP Yordanny Monegro will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in the regularly scheduled game tonight. In his last outing on June 1st in Altoona, he tossed a career-high 6.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk, but gave up a home run to Termarr Johnson. Monegro has faced the Yard Goats once. On April 16th at Dunkin' Park he pitched 4.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on four hits while striking out nine batters. He did not issue a walk.







