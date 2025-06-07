Curve Swept Away in Saturday Doubleheader

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Altoona's losing streak stretched to five games as they were swept in a doubleheader by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 4-0 and 5-2, on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

Altoona was shut out for a franchise-record fourth consecutive game in the opener of the doubleheader and had a string of 37 consecutive innings without a run broken in game two of the twin bill.

GAME ONE (4-0 L)

Altoona was no-hit by New Hampshire starter Rafael Sanchez who permitted just two walks and a hit batsman in the seven-inning game. It was the first no-hitter thrown against the Curve since Bowie tossed a combined nine-inning no-hitter against the Curve on May 19, 2023.

Altoona managed two baserunners in the fifth inning for their first baserunners of the game when Jack Brannigan was hit by a pitch and Tres Gonzalez walked with one out. However, Sanchez retired the next two hitters to hold the no-hitter intact. The Curve got a two-out walk from Nick Cimillo in the seventh, but, Gonzalez flew out to left to end the game.

The Fisher Cats tagged starter Po-Yu Chen with four runs in five innings on Saturday night. Alex Stone smacked an opposite-field three-run homer in the second and Gabriel Martinez an RBI double in the third inning.

Beau Burrows made his team debut, eight years to the day of his Double-A debut with Erie at New Hampshire and tossed a scoreless inning. Burrows, who signed as a minor league free agent in early-May with the Pirates, struck out three straight batters after allowing a leadoff single in the inning.

GAME TWO (5-2 L)

New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers kept the Curve bats quiet until Termarr Johnson rocked the first pitch of the fourth inning over the wall in right field to even the game at 1-1. Johnson's blast ended a run of 37 consecutive innings without a run scored in the series for the Curve.

The tie game was short-lived as New Hampshire retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from infielder Eddinson Paulino. The Curve bounced right back, using a hit and a pair of Fisher Cats errors to plate the game-tying run. With men at first and second, Wyatt Hendrie reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error by Fisher Cats shortstop Cade Doughty to plate Brenden Dixon from third.

New Hampshire scored three times off Jaden Woods in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 advantage. Woods was tagged with the loss despite striking out the side in order in the sixth inning.

Cy Nielson (two innings, one run, two strikeouts) and Emmanuel Chapman (two innings, one unearned run, three strikeouts) combined with Woods to cover the six innings of the bullpen game.

The Curve wrap up their six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Alessandro Ercolani to the mound, with RHP Ryan Watson slated for the Fisher Cats.

