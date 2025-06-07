Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (27-28) vs Reading Fightin Phils (19-34)

Game 56 - Saturday, June 7, 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Bryce Conley vs RH Wil Crowe

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. This is the second and final series between the teams this season and the only series at FNB Field. The Senators took four of six from Reading in late April-early May. The Sens are 11.0 games out of first place in the Southwest Division and Reading is 16.5 games out of first place in the Northeast Division.

NOTES FROM THE LAST GAME: The Senators walked off winners Friday night at FNB Field, edging Reading 3-2 in dramatic fashion. Harrisburg jumped ahead in the third when Johnathon Thomas scored on Seaver King's RBI single. King later scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Reading tied the game in the fourth on a two-run homer by Keaton Anthony. From there, both teams battled through scoreless frames as strong pitching and defense kept things level. Dustin Saenz and Junior Santos delivered key scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and the defense turned a clutch double play in the top of the ninth to erase a threat. In the bottom of the ninth, Murphy Stehly singled to right, and Maxwell Romero Jr. followed with a walk-off RBI double to score him. Romero reached base twice and caught all nine innings, while Stehly had a walk and the game-winning run. Harrisburg moves to 27-28 on the season.

FILIBUSTERS: Michael Cuevas is 2-1 with 7 saves in 7 tries and over his past 13 games has a 0.79 ERA. - Garrett Davila is 5-0 with a 0.63 ERA in his past 14 games (14.1 IP) - Junior Santos has a 1.62 ERA in his past 14 outings (16.2 IP) - Murphy Stehly had his 10g hit streak snapped Wednesday night. He was 17-for-39 (.486) during the streak. - Kevin Made is hitting .333 (17-51) with 8 RBIs over his past 16 games.

PLAYOFF CHASE: In the Northeast, Binghamton leads Portland by 6.5 games with 15 games to play. In the Southwest, Erie leads Akron by 1 game. The Senators are in 3rd place 10 games out. Erie is looking to clinch a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season.

FNB FIELD MAGIC: Carlos De La Cruz hit two-run walk-off home runs on consecutive nights, June 3rd and 4th to give the Sens identical 7-6 wins. It was the first time in modern team history that the same player has hit walk-off home runs in consecutive games. Then Friday night, Max Romero, Jr. doubled home Murphy Stehly with no outs in the ninth inning with the winning run for their third walk-off win of the series.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart and #26 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 27 active players. The roster has 14 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, three acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and two MiLB rule 5 pick.

UPCOMING DOCKET: The Senators host the Reading Fightin Phils for their only visit to FNB Field this season this week. After the series with Reading, the Senators head to Bowie, MD to take on the Chesapeake Baysox. After the series with the Baysox, the Senators home to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and that series wraps up the first half of play in the Eastern League.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY - 1991: Harrisburg sweeps a doubleheader from New Britain, winning 6-1 and 4-0. Five runs in the top of the 11th clinched the first game, while Archi Cianfracco's two homers led the Senators in game two.

