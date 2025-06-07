Yard Goats Chew Up Sea Dogs on Saturday Night

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-25) drop to the Hartford Yard Goats (29-27) 9-2 in the conclusion of Friday's suspended game then 4-0 in the regularly scheduled game on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now 7.0 games back of the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Hartford started the scoring in the top of the first. A leadoff triple by Cole Carrigg set the table for a scoring opportunity. After Nic Kent walked, Kyle Karros hit a sacrifice fly which brought Carrigg home and gave Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats struck again in the top of the second. With two outs, Braiden Ward reached on an error and then scored in the next at-bat on an RBI double by Jose Torres to increase their lead to 2-0.

Hartford tacked on more runs in the top of the third. Karros singled to start the inning. Following a putout, consecutive walks surrendered to Bryant Betancourt and Jose Cordova loaded the bases. A batter later, a wild pitch brought in Karros from third to give the Yard Goats a three-run cushion. In the next at-bat Torres ripped a two-run double which made the score 5-0. The rain then started to fall causing the game to be suspended until tonight.

Following a two-hour and 30-minute delay on Saturday due to rain, both teams picked the game up right where it was stopped. Zach Kokoska cracked an RBI double shortly after the game was resumed which increased the Yard Goats lead to 6-0.

In the top of the fifth, Hartford put another run on the board. Cordova walked and then was thrown out at second on a force out that allowed Braiden Ward to reach base. Then Ward swiped second to get into scoring position. A single from Torres advanced Ward to third base. After a pitching change, Kokoska hit a sacrifice fly to score Ward which moved the lead to 7-0.

The Sea Dogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run by Corey Rosier (2) which cut the lead to 7-2.

LHP Carson Skipper (4-1, 2.88) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out two. LHP Hayden Mullins (0-1, 3.38 ERA) was given the loss for Portland pitching 2.1 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits while walking four and striking out two.

Game Two

Hartford started the scoring in the top of the second inning. Jose Cordova lined a double to leadoff the inning. Nic Kent followed with an RBI double that gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 advantage. The next batter Zach Kokoska singled and then on a fielding error, Kent came in to score which pushed the lead to 2-0.

The Yard Goats added another run in the top of the third. With two outs, Braiden Ward walked and then stole second base. In the next at-bat, Cordova ripped an RBI double to make the score 3-0.

After a leadoff double in the seventh inning by Kokoska, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben McCabe.

LHP Sean Sullivan (4-1, 2.03 ERA) earned the win tossing 6.0 shutout innings allowing three runs while striking out eight. RHP Jack Anderson (2-4, 2.63 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday June 8th at 1pm. RHP Blake Wehunt (1-5, 3.58 ERA) will start for Portland while Hartford will send RHP Blake Adams (1-4, 7.13 ERA) to the bump.

