Anderson and Valencia Slug Homers to Lock Down a Series Win
June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (38-18) bounced back to beat Richmond (16-40) 4-2 on Saturday.
In the second, Richmond scored a pair of runs against Erie starter Carlos Peña. Sabin Ceballos hit a one-out double. Thomas Gavello followed with an RBI double, giving Richmond a 1-0 lead. Zach Morgan followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Erie did not break through against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway until the fifth inning. In the fifth, Eliezer Alfonzo walked to lead off. Brady Allen sent him to third with a double. Trei Cruz plated Alfonzo with a groundout, making it 2-1. With two out in the inning, Max Anderson belted a two-run homer to give Erie a 3-2 lead.
Peña settled in and turned in his second consecutive quality start for Erie. He allowed two runs on five hits with no walks in six innings. He struck out a pair of Flying Squirrels.
In the sixth against reliever Nick Sinacola, Eduardo Valencia smacked a solo homer to make it 4-2. Valencia has four home runs in his last three games and now has a share of the Eastern League lead with 11 blasts.
Matt Seelinger (two innings) and Troy Watson (one inning) turned in scoreless relief for Erie to lock down the win and secure a series victory for Erie.
Peña (3-3) earned the win over Lonsway (2-5). Watson secured his second save.
Erie and Richmond wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as Garrett Burhenn matches up with Joe Whitman.
