Smith Steers Binghamton Past Somerset for Series Win

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (37-18) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 5-2, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton has won four of the first five games in the series and clinched the series win. The Ponies won their fifth-straight series and have dropped just one series this season, which was the first homestand of the season (April 8-13) against Hartford.

With Binghamton leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, designated hitter D'Andre Smith extended the lead. With two outs in the frame, catcher Matt O'Neill walked, second baseman Wyatt Young singled, and center fielder Nick Morabito walked to load the bases. Smith ripped a bases-clearing three-run double to left field, which put Binghamton up 5-0.

Smith is 6-for-15 (.400 AVG) with a home run, five extra base hits, and seven runs batted in during this series.

The Ponies got on the board with two runs in the first inning on left fielder Ryan Clifford's RBI double and first baseman JT Schwartz's RBI single.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro started for Binghamton and recorded five strikeouts over four scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits. It was Pintaro's first start since May 21 against Richmond. Right-hander Luis Moreno recorded three strikeouts and allowed just one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in relief.

Somerset (25-30) scored its two runs in the eighth inning on second baseman Roc Riggio's two-run home run that cut the Ponies' lead to 5-2. Riggio has hit two-run home runs in back-to-back games.

Right-hander Dylan Ross struck out the side in the ninth inning and recorded his fourth save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies conclude this six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Smith extended his on-base streak to six games and hit streak to four games...Morabito (1-for-4, R, BB, SB) reached base twice and extended his on-base streak to 10 games and hit streak to four games...Clifford (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, BB) reached base twice and extended his on-base streak to three games...Third baseman Nick Lorusso (2-for-3, BB) reached base three times and recorded his 11th multi-hit game...Young (2-for-3, R, SB) recorded his sixth multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to seven games...Binghamton's hitters drew seven walks.







