Ducks Fall 4-2

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Chesapeake Baysox held off a late Akron RubberDucks rally to win 4-2 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After scoring one run in the bottom of the ninth, the RubberDucks looked to tie the game with a runner on first and two down. But Baysox closer Keagan Gillies got the tying run at the plate to strike out to end the game.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone got the start and ran into some trouble in the third allowing two runs. The left-hander quickly settled back in to only allow one more baserunner the rest of the way to finish his night at five innings allowing two runs while striking out four. Davis Sharpe allowed two runs over two innings. Ross Carver struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks broke up the no-hit bid in the fourth when Guy Lipscomb launched a solo home run to make it 2-1 Baysox. Joe Lampe kept the RubberDucks alive in the ninth with an RBI single to make it 4-2 Chesapeake.

Notebook

Boone has tossed five or more innings in four of his last five outings...Lipscomb's homer was his second of the season... Alex Mooney stole his 17th base of the season, which is fifth best in the Eastern League...Game Time: 2:23...Attendance: 5,255.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday, June 8 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (6-2, 2.47 ERA) will face Baysox right-hander Peter Van Loon (3-5, 4.08 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







