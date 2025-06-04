Extra Inning Homer Boosts Baysox over Ducks 4-2

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Carter Spivey struck out five over six innings, but the Chesapeake Baysox hit a two-run home run in the tenth to beat the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The Baysox looked to jump ahead in extra innings. Anthony Servideo advanced the placed runner to third with a sac-bunt. After a strikeout, Enrique Bradfield Jr. launched a two-run home run to the slide in right field to make it 4-2 Baysox in the tenth.

Mound Presence

Spivey was dominant on Wednesday. The right-hander did not allow a hit until two outs in the fourth on his way to six innings of one run baseball while striking out five. Zane Morehouse followed with two scoreless innings. Shawn Rapp allowed a run in the ninth. Ross Carver allowed two runs (one earned) in the tenth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks cracked the scoreboard first in the second inning. Jorge Burgos opened the frame with a double. After a Jake Fox walk, Guy Lipscomb singled home Burgos. Alex Mooney followed with a sac-fly to score Fox and make it 2-0 Akron.

Notebook

Spivey's five strikeouts are a season high... Cooper Ingle worked a walk in the first giving him 34 walks on the season, which is the most on the RubberDucks and second most in the Eastern League...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 2,700.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday, June 5 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (3-2, 1.47 ERA) will face Baysox right-hander Ryan Long (2-2, 4.32 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







