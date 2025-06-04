Tong Dominates Patriots for Ponies' 11th-Straight Win

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-17) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 4-3, on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium on the heels of right-hander Jonah Tong's dominant outing.

Binghamton won its 11th -straight game, which is the third-longest streak in franchise history and the team's most-consecutive regular-season wins since winning 12-straight games in 2006.

Tong (4-3) made his 10th start of the season for Binghamton. He earned the win and recorded 11 strikeouts over five no-hit innings and issued no runs and three walks. He lowered his season ERA to 2.02 and has recorded 83 strikeouts in 49 innings with opponents batting .137 against him in 2025

Tong took a perfect game into the seventh inning on May 10 against Reading and tossed five no-hit innings on Wednesday. Over his last eight starts, the 21-year-old has recorded 72 strikeouts in 40 innings and has allowed just five earned runs (1.13 ERA).

Tong made his Double-A debut against the Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium on September 5, 2024, and recorded nine strikeouts over six no-hit innings. In two starts against Somerset in his career, Tong has recorded 20 strikeouts in 11.0 no-hit innings.

Binghamton raced out to a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, designated hitter Kevin Parada (0-for-2, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB) drew a walk and stole second base, which allowed him to score when shortstop Jett Williams (2-for-4, BB, K) hit an infield single that was followed by an error that allowed Parada to score.

In the fifth inning, second baseman Wyatt Young (1-for-4, R) hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a balk against right-hander Brendan Beck (4-2). Young eventually scored when center fielder Nick Morabito (1-for-3, RBI, K) hit a two-out RBI single that made it 2-0.

After Tong's start, right-hander Douglas Orellana tossed two hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts and issued two walks in relief.

Somerset (24-28) recorded its first hit in the eighth inning on shortstop George Lombard Jr.'s single off right-hander Ryan Lambert. Designated hitter Spencer Jones followed with an RBI double that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

Binghamton extended its lead with two runs in the eighth inning. Parada drew an RBI walk that made it 3-1. Left fielder Alex Ramírez (2-for-3, R, BB, 2 SB), who drew a walk, eventually scored on a wild pitch that made it 4-1.

Somerset threatened in the top of the ninth against right-hander Dylan Ross. Right fielder Cole Gabrielson hit a two-run home run that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-3. Ross then retired the next three batters to record his third save and end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams recorded his eighth multi-hit game...Right fielder D'Andre Smith (2-for-4, 2B) recorded his fifth multi-hit game...Ramírez recorded his 10th multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to four games...Ramírez recorded two stolen bases and is now tied with Morabito for the Eastern League-lead with 20 stolen bases this season...Parada extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Morabito extended his on-base streak to eight games...Orellana (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) lowered his season ERA 1.17 and has not allowed a run over his last five appearances, which spans 6.2 innings.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.