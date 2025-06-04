Late-Innings Rally Falls Short in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Wednesday

(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game two of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Wednesday by a score of 4-3.

The Patriots scored all three of their runs in the eighth inning or later. Somerset made four errors in the field, tying a season high (4/17 @ALT).

RHP Brendan Beck (5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) was tabbed with the loss in his seventh start and ninth outing of the season.

Beck has struck out at least five batters for the seventh time in nine outings this season. At the conclusion of the game, Beck ranks third in the Eastern League in ERA (2.27), second in WHIP (0.92) and fifth in BA (.194).

DH Spencer Jones (1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K) picked up an RBI for the second straight game, ripping an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Of his 26 hits this season, 15 of them are extra-base hits (10 HR, 5 2B). Since returning from the injured list on 5/29, Jones is 5-for-16 (.313/.389/.625) with 5 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB and 1 SB.

RF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K) crushed his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast to right field in the ninth inning.

LF Cam Eden (0-for-1, BB, 3 K) made his Patriots debut in his 39th game with the Yankees organization.

