SeaWolves Announce 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship Winners
June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that 14 Erie-area varsity high school baseball and softball players are the recipients of the 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship.
Each of the four (4) following students will receive a $1,500 college scholarship:
Heath Betza, Harbor Creek
Owen Eisert, General McLane
Jake Hower, McDowell
Alyssa Tingley, Union City
Each of the three (3) following students will receive a $750 college scholarship:
Gabriella DeLuca, McDowell
Sadye Dyne, Corry
Brady Kramer, McDowell
Each of the seven (7) following students will receive a $500 college scholarship:
Shawn Chludzinski, McDowell
Antonio Colao, NWPA Collegiate Academy
Norah DeRooy, NWPA Collegiate Academy
Kendall Mealy, Meadville
Isabelle Nageli, McDowell
Quentin Orlando, McDowell
Caleb Szklenski, Fairview
"We are honored to continue Chace Numata's legacy by supporting young people who embody his spirit, character, and dedication," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "The 2025 scholarship recipients represent the best of our community, and we are proud to help them pursue their dreams."
Including 2025, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 66 scholarships in memory of late SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. Scholarship recipients will be honored on the field on Saturday, June 7 prior to the SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at UPMC Park.
HOW FANS CAN HELP
Those wishing to donate to the Chace Numata Scholarship can send checks payable to the SeaWolves Community Fund to:
SeaWolves Community Fund
ATTN: Numata Scholarship
831 French Street
Erie, PA 16501
The SeaWolves continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) tonight at 6:05 p.m. For tickets, hospitality and group outings, visit SeaWolves.com.
