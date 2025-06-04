SeaWolves Announce 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship Winners

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that 14 Erie-area varsity high school baseball and softball players are the recipients of the 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship.

Each of the four (4) following students will receive a $1,500 college scholarship:

Heath Betza, Harbor Creek

Owen Eisert, General McLane

Jake Hower, McDowell

Alyssa Tingley, Union City

Each of the three (3) following students will receive a $750 college scholarship:

Gabriella DeLuca, McDowell

Sadye Dyne, Corry

Brady Kramer, McDowell

Each of the seven (7) following students will receive a $500 college scholarship:

Shawn Chludzinski, McDowell

Antonio Colao, NWPA Collegiate Academy

Norah DeRooy, NWPA Collegiate Academy

Kendall Mealy, Meadville

Isabelle Nageli, McDowell

Quentin Orlando, McDowell

Caleb Szklenski, Fairview

"We are honored to continue Chace Numata's legacy by supporting young people who embody his spirit, character, and dedication," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "The 2025 scholarship recipients represent the best of our community, and we are proud to help them pursue their dreams."

Including 2025, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 66 scholarships in memory of late SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. Scholarship recipients will be honored on the field on Saturday, June 7 prior to the SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at UPMC Park.

HOW FANS CAN HELP

Those wishing to donate to the Chace Numata Scholarship can send checks payable to the SeaWolves Community Fund to:

SeaWolves Community Fund

ATTN: Numata Scholarship

831 French Street

Erie, PA 16501

The SeaWolves continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) tonight at 6:05 p.m. For tickets, hospitality and group outings, visit SeaWolves.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.