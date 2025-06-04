Baysox Rally Late to Defeat Akron in 10 Innings

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, rallied late to defeat the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final of 4-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night from Canal Park.

Chesapeake (24-28) fought back from an early two-run deficit in the fifth after an RBI groundout to the pitcher from Anthony Servideo. Servideo has now driven in a run in back-to-back games.

Starting pitcher Trace Bright threw a season-high six innings and struck out a season-high seven batters allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in a no decision. The Orioles No. 25 prospect set down the final seven batters faced and punched out four of the last six.

Raul Alcantara kept the Baysox within distance with two scoreless innings of relief in his Baysox debut since being transferred from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

With Akron (35-18) ahead by one entering the ninth, Luis Valdez pinch ran for Creed Willems after Willems was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Valdez stole second and third and scored on a safety squeeze bunt from Adam Retzbach to tie the game at two.

In the 10th, Chesapeake took its first and only lead of the game on a two out, go-ahead two-run homer by Enrique Bradfield Jr. off Ross Carver (L, 1-2). It's the first homer of the season for the Orioles No. 3 prospect and he has now reached base in 15 of 19 games played this year.

Keagan Gillies (W, 4-1) pitched a second scoreless inning of relief in the 10th to notch the win and end Chesapeake's season-long seven game losing streak.

The Baysox improve to 6-3 in extra-inning games.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Akron tomorrow night at 6:35 pm from Canal Park. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Austin Peterson for the RubberDucks.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







