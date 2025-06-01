Chesapeake Drops Sunday Series Finale to Binghamton

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Braxton Bragg started for the Baysox and tossed 6.1 innings of two-run ball. He struck out six Rumble Ponies batters and, at one point, retired ten consecutive hitters. After a pair of two-out hit batters, Binghamton took the lead in the sixth when Nick Lorusso drove in two with an RBI single.

In the seventh, the Baysox cut the lead in half on a two-out solo home run to right from Reed Trimble - his first of the season. Nate Webb and Keagan Gillies followed Bragg, combining to shut down Binghamton in the seventh and eighth innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Baysox would not only tie the score, but take the lead. Jeremiah Jackson entered the game as a pinch hitter and lined a game-tying RBI double into left-center field, plating Luis Valdez. The next hitter, Doug Hodo, singled to left to drive in Jackson and make it 3-2 Chesapeake.

The Rumble Ponies responded in the ninth when Alex Ramirez drove in a run to tie it off reliever Yaqui Rivera (L, 1-1). Two hitters later, Matt O'Neill sent two more home on a single to give Binghamton a 5-3 lead.

Douglas Orellana (W, 1-0) slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the side as part of 1.2 innings of relief, to complete the Rumble Ponies' comeback.

The Baysox have an off day on Monday before a trip to Akron next week. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

