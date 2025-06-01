RubberDucks Drop Somerset Finale, 3-1

Somerset catcher Rafael Flores hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Akron was held scoreless until the ninth inning, as the Patriots won the series finale, 3-1, over the RubberDucks, who still took four of the six games during the week at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning, left-hander Rodney Boone walked shortstop George Lombard Jr., and center fielder Spencer Jones singled to left field. Flores drove his Eastern League-leading 11th home run to left field, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead. Prior to that swing, the league's total base leader had been just 9-for-45 with two doubles and one RBI against Akron pitching in 11 games this season.

Mound Presence

Boone worked around a hit and a walk through the first three scoreless innings. He allowed a walk, hit batter and single to loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth before departing. Right-hander Jake Miller entered to end the inning by striking out Yankee Jazz Chisholm, who finished 0-for-3 Sunday but 3-for-9 in three games against Akron while playing for Somerset. Miller pitched two more scoreless innings, striking out four total batters, as he extended a four-game, 7 2/3-inning scoreless streak. Right-hander Tyler Thornton struck out three batters while walking two in two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Facing Patriots right-hander Cam Schlittler for a third time, the RubberDucks managed four hits but no runs in five innings. In the fifth, shortstop Alex Mooney had his second hit of the day and third straight overall, stole his team-high 16th base of the season, and then was thrown out by left fielder Garrett Martin when trying to score on a single by second baseman Michael Turconi. In the ninth, first baseman Jorge Burgos singled and later scored on left fielder Joe Lampe 's RBI double - his team-high third double in the series.

Notebook

Kahlil Watson had a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, giving him nine hits and seven RBIs in the series...Catcher Cooper Ingle went 0-for-4, ending his season-long 13-game on-base streak...Somerset outhomered Akron, 10-2, in the series, but Akron still won four of six games and took the season series, 8-4...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 7,516.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a six-game home series with Chesapeake at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (5-2, 2.36 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







