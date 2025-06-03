Ingle's Big Night Leads Akron to 6-3 Win
June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Cooper Ingle picked up four hits including a home run to pace the Akron RubberDucks to a 6-3 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
After the Baysox tied the game in the top of the second, the RubberDucks quickly answered back. Guy Lipscomb singled to open the inning before advancing to second on Alex Mooney's sac-bunt. Two batters later, Ingle singled home Lipscomb to make it 2-1 Akron.
Mound Presence
Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and pitched well. The right-hander did not allowed one run in second and one in the fifth but limited the Baysox to just one hit in between. In total, Mace worked five innings allowing two runs while striking out one. Steven Pérez allowed one run over an inning pitched. Davis Sharpe tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Magnus Ellerts tossed a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks jumped ahead in the first when Joe Lampe reached on a fielder's choice to score Ingle to make it 1-0 Akron. In the third, Lampe launched a two-run home run to the slide in right to stretch the Akron lead to 4-1. Ingle kept the long ball train rolling with a solo shot in the fourth. Jorge Burgos worked a walk with the bases loaded in the eighth to give Akron a late insurance run and make it 6-3.
Notebook
Ingle's four-hit game was the first of his career...All three of Lampe's homers have come at Canal Park this season...Watson has recorded a multi-hit effort in three of his last seven games...Game Time: 2:50...Attendance: 5,177.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their six-game series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday, June 4 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Carter Spivey (2-1, 5.48 ERA) will face Baysox right-hander Ryan Long (2-2, 4.32 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
