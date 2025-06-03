Squirrels Fall to SeaWolves, 8-3, in Road Opener
June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and were held to an 8-3 loss against the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday night at UPMC Park.
Seven of the eight runs for the SeaWolves (35-17) scored with two outs over the first three innings.
Thayron Liranzo launched a two-run homer against Richmond starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 2-5) to open the scoring in the bottom of the first inning.
Adrian Sugastey bashed a double in the top of the third inning and later scored on a Carter Howell single, moving the score to 2-1.
The SeaWolves piled five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-1 advantage. Max Anderson started the rally with a solo home run, Justice Bigbie plated two runs with a single and Eduardo Valencia brought home two with a base hit.
The Flying Squirrels (15-37) answered with two runs in the top of the fourth. Jairo Pomares rocketed an RBI double and Sugastey cut the deficit to 7-3 with a sacrifice fly.
Jim Jarvis led off the eighth inning with a double and later scored on a groundout to give Erie an 8-3 advantage.
Erie reliever Tim Naughton (Win, 2-0) stranded four baserunners over 2.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Nick Sinacola held the SeaWolves scoreless over three innings with three strikeouts.
The series between the Flying Squirrels and the SeaWolves continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from UPMC Park. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-5, 3.78) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Joseph Montalvo (4-2, 4.97).
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 10-15. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
