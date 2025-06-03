Jebb, Cimillo Combine for Four Hits in Series Opening Defeat
June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - Mitch Jebb and Nick Cimillo combined for four of Altoona's five hits in a 4-0 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Alessandro Ercolani dueled away with Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson for the first four innings on the mound. Ercolani allowed just three baserunners, a solo homer to Jace Bohrofen in the second, and struck out four in four innings before turning things over to the bullpen.
New Hampshire scored twice off Valentin Linarez in the fifth inning using a sacrifice bunt and throwing error as well as an RBI single from RJ Schreck to take a 3-0 lead. Linarez tossed 1.2 innings in relief before handing the ball off to Fineas Del-Bonta Smith who covered the final 2-1 innings on the mound and allowed one run on three hits.
The Curve offense was limited to just two hits in 6.2 innings against the Fisher Cats starter. Ryan Watson struck out a season-high nine batters and did not walk a man to earn the victory. Watson and reliever Hunter Gregory combined to strike out 17 consecutive hitters at one point in the game around singles from Nick Cimillo in the second and eighth inning.
Cimillo's multi-hit game was his seventh of the season, he's batting .353 in his last 17 games since play on May 14.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Altoona's starter is to be announced with RHP Devereaux Harrison is slated for the Fisher Cats.
