Home Runs Lift Portland over Hartford 6-3
June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-21) bested the Hartford Yard Goats (25-27) 6-3 on Tuesday evening in front of 5,075 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now 4.5 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.
Major League Rehabber LHP Chris Murphy tossed a shutout inning while tallying one strikeout and only surrendering one hit.
Trailing the Yard Goats 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs offense took the lead. Max Ferguson (4) launched a leadoff solo home run which tied the game 3-3. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo singled and then stole second base. The next batter Allan Castro (2) jacked a two-run home run which gave Portland a 5-3 lead.
Portland scored one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Zach Ehrhard was walked to start the inning. In the next at-bat, a disengagement violation was called, allowing Z.Ehrhard to advance to second. After Ronald Rosario reached via an error, Z.Ehrhard (4) stole third base and then scored on a throwing error from the catcher Bryant Betancourt which made the game 6-3.
Hartford started the scoring in the top of the second inning. With one away, Betancourt walked and later advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jose Cordova followed as he laced an RBI triple to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.
The Yard Goats struck again in the top of the fourth. Cordova worked a one out walk and then advanced to third on a double from Dyan Jorge. In the next at-bat, Cole Carrigg notched a two-run single that increased Hartford's lead to 3-0.
Portland responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Marvin Alcantara singled and then scored on an RBI double by Castro. After a wild pitch advanced Castro to second base, Tyler Miller laced an RBI single which trimmed the deficit to 3-2.
LHP Dalton Rogers (1-0, 7.90 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 4.0 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while allowing five hits, and striking out five batters. RHP Jack Mahoney (0-3, 7.64 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.2 innings allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits while giving up one walk and striking out one.
The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will continue their series tomorrow night Wednesday June 4 at 6:00 PM. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs. The Yard Goats starter is TBD.
