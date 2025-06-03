Liranzo Homers in Third Straight as Erie Beats Squirrels

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (35-17) opened the series with Richmond (15-37) with an 8-3 win.

Erie opened the scoring in the first inning when Thayron Liranzo connected on a two-run homer against Richmond starter Joe Whitman. Liranzo has homered in three consecutive games.

Richmond got a run back against Erie starter Austin Bergner in the top of the third. After Adrian Sugastey doubled, Carter Howell hit an RBI single to make it 2-1.

The SeaWolves sent nine batters to the plate in the third and scored five two-out runs. With two out, Max Anderson smacked a solo homer to make it 3-1. Liranzo drew a walk and advanced to third on Jake Holton's single. Holton went to second base on Howell's throw to third. Justice Bigbie followed with a two-run single, making it 5-1. Roberto Campos followed with a single. Eduardo Valencia then ripped a single to left, which went passed Turner Hill for an error. Both runners scored on the play, making it 7-1.

Richmond got a pair back against Bergner in the fourth. Cal Mitchell singled and scored on Jairo Pomares' RBI double. Pomares scored on a sacrifice fly by Adrian Sugastey, making it 7-3.

Erie added a run in the eighth on Carlos Mendoza's RBI fielder's choice groundout.

Tim Naughton (2-0) earned the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. Jordan Marks, with two innings, and Richard Guasch, with one inning, also added scoreless relief for Erie. Whitman (2-5) took the loss.

Erie continues a series the UPMC Park on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m as Joseph Montalvo faces John Michael Bertrand.

