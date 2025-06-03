Harrisburg Walks It off against Reading in Game One

(Harrisburg, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (18-32) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (25-27) 7-6 in extra innings in a walk-off fashion during the first game of the series.

The game was scoreless up through the bottom of the third when the Harrisburg Senators got themselves on the board first. Both Murphy Stehly and Kevin Made had a single which placed them at first and second, respectively. Stehly advanced to third on a balk and then made it home on an RBI single from Jacob Young, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead.

The Senators went on to extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Murphy Stehly walked and Kevin Made singled. Stehly was able to advance to third while Made got to second on the hit. This put Stehly in the position to score on a sac fly from Phillip Glasser, making it 2-0, Senators.

The Fightin Phils took control in the top of the sixth inning and put Riley Cornelio to work. After only allowing one hit up to this point, Cornelio walked both Josh Breaux and Cade Fergus while Luis Verdugo singled which loaded the bases. Breaux scored thanks to a wild pitch from Cornelio and Verdugo and Fergus advanced a base. Aidan Miller came in with a 2 RBI single that scored Verdugo and Fergus.

The inning was not over but Harrisburg had a pitching change as Chance Huff stepped up to the mound for Cornelio. Miller stole his 17th base of the season as Robert Moore grounded out, allowing Miller to advance to third. Keaton Anthony had an RBI single, scoring Miller, and Reading finished their time at bat in the lead, 4-2.

The Senators tied it up in the bottom of the eighth after a pitching change for the Fightin Phils brought out Travis Kuhn. Kuhn walked both Jacob Young and Phillip Glasser. Seaver King singled and scored Glasser. Carlos De La Cruz grounded into a double play at third and first, but did allow King to advance to second and into scoring position. Joe Naranjo had an RBI single, scoring King, and tying up the game 4-4 by the end of the eighth.

Both teams remained scoreless in the ninth, thanks to Nelson Alvarez (L, 1-2) with eight pitches and two strikeouts to retire Harrisburg, as the game hit extra innings. With Felix Reyes as the designated runner at second, Josh Breaux's RBI double scored Reyes to give Reading the 5-4 lead. The lead extended for Reading as Aidan Miller got his third RBI of the night that scored Breaux, making it 6-4.

The Harrisburg Senators continued to push into the bottom of the tenth as Johnathon Thomas singled and designated runner Kevin Made advanced to third. Thomas stole second and Phillip Glasser had an RBI single that scored Made. Carlos De La Cruz hits a two-run home run to walk it off for the Harrisburg Senators. Luke Young (W, 1-2) earned the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Hyun-il Choi for Harrisburg. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:15 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

