Cam Schlittler Promoted to Triple-A and Three Yankees Top-30 Prospects Join Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotion of RHP Cam Schlittler (No. 10 prospect) to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and the promotions of RHP Carlos Lagrange (No. 17), INF Roc Riggio (No. 24) and OF Brendan Jones (No. 29) to Double-A Somerset.

At the time of his promotion, Schlittler ranked second in the Eastern League in IP (54.0) and K (64) and ranked fourth in ERA (2.38). In 2025, Schlittler e arned a non-roster invite to MLB Spring Training with the Yankees, where he pitched in five games (four starts) and posted a 4.41 ERA with 13 K over 16.1 IP. By the end of the 2024 season, Schlittler led all Yankees minor leaguers with 154 K and ranked among the organization leaders with a 3.36 ERA (2nd), 8 W (3rd), .218 BAA (3rd), 120.2 IP (6th), 23 GS (T-6th) and 1.27 WHIP (7th). He was selected by the Yankees in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Lagrange started the 2025 Spring Breakout Game for the Yankees on 3/15 at Baltimore. Over 4.0 IP, Lagrange allowed 2 H, 2 R, and 1 ER with 2 K and 0 BB. He began the season with High-A Hudson Valley. In eight starts, he posted a 4.10 ERA with 64 K and 12 BB in 41.2 innings. At the time of his promotion, Lagrange was third in the South Atlantic League in K (64), fifth in WHIP (1.03) and eighth in BA (.203). Lagrange originally signed with the Yankees for $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in February, 2022.

In 2025, Riggio played 20 games with the Renegades, where he slashed .269/.430/.615 with 6 HR, 15 RBI, 4 2B, 20 R and 20 BB. Since his activation on 5/6, Riggio led the Renegades with 6 HR. He spent the entire 2024 season with Hudson Valley, where he posted a .221/.349/.397 slash line, while leading the Renegades with 70 R, 27 2B, 5 3B, 71 BB, 43 XBH and 27 SB. On 7/19/24, he hit a walk-off home run that completed the Renegades' third no-hitter in franchise history. Riggio was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

Jones broke camp with High-A Hudson Valley in 2025, where he posted a .236/.349/.362 slash line with 35 R, 41 H, 6 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 30 BB, and 23 SB in 44 games. Jones led the Renegades in H, 3B, R, BB, and SB at the time of his promotion. Jones was selected by the Yankees in the 12th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

With the additions of Lagrange, Riggio and Jones, the Patriots' active roster now includes seven of the Yankees top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

