Schlittler and Flores Serve Up Series Finale Victory over Akron Sunday

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler delivers

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Akron RubberDucks in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 3-1.

With an attendance of 7,516, the Patriots played in front of their largest crowd of the season at TD Bank Ballpark. All three of Somerset's weekend games featured crowds of over 7,100 fans. The Patriots improved to 2-0 when playing as their alternate identity, the "Jersey Diners", this season. Following their final regular season game against Akron, the Patriots conclude their season series against the RubberDucks having gone 4-8 in 12 games.

RHP Cam Schlittler (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K) collected the win in his third scoreless outing of the season.

After the conclusion of the game, Schlittler ranks second in the Eastern League in IP (53.0) and K (64) and ranks fourth in ERA (2.38). With six strikeouts, Schlittler has recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his last five outings. In the season, Schlittler has punched out at least six batters seven times.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed a perfect seventh inning.

Diaz increased his scoreless streak to six games over which he has thrown 5.1 IP, allowing 2 H, 3 BB, and recording 7 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.94 WHIP and a .111 BA.

RHP Harrison Cohen (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his team-leading 17th appearance out of the bullpen.

Cohen increased his scoreless streak to six games over which he has thrown 8.0 IP, allowing 3 H, 4 BB, and recording 12 K. In this stretch, Cohen has posted a 0.88 WHIP and a .115 BA.

DH Jazz Chisholm Jr. (0-for-3, K) played six innings as the designated hitter in his third MLB rehab appearance with Somerset.

Across three rehab games with Somerset, Chisholm Jr. has gone 3-for-9 (.333/.400/.444) with 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K, and 1 SB.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, K) blasted his Eastern League-leading 11th home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Along with leading the EL in home runs, Flores paces the EL in XBH (24) and TB (102), becoming the first player in the league to reach 100+ TB. Flores ranks second in H (56) and RBI (37), fifth in R (29) and SLG (.520), and ranks eighth in OPS (.864).

