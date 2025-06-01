Portland Falls to Altoona 7-5 in Series Finale

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-21) fall to the Altoona Curve (24-27) 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at People's Natural Gas Field. The Sea Dogs are now 5.0 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Trailing the Sea Dogs 5-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Curve's offense notched another comeback. Two consecutive walks surrendered to Kervin Pichardo and Termarr Johnson put the tying run on second base. Jack Branningan singled to load the bases. After a flyout, Brenden Dixon was plunked, which brought home Pichardo and tied the game at 5-5. In the next at-bat Shawn Ross roped a two-run single that gave Altoona a 7-5 lead.

Portland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a solo home run by Zach Ehrhard (1).

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the top of the fifth. Mark Kolozsvary (3) launched a solo home run which made the score 2-0.

Portland added two more runs in the top of the sixth. With one out, Tyler Miller notched a single. The next batter Z. Ehrhard (2) cracked a two-run home run, his second of the day which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-0 advantage.

Altoona responded in the bottom of the sixth. Two consecutive singles from Hudson Head and Maikol Escotto put a runner in scoring position. A groundout moved both runners up a base. Kervin Pichardo hit a ground ball that scored the runner Head from third, which made the score 4-1. The next batter Termarr Johnson (6) ripped a two-run home run that trimmed the Sea Dogs lead to 4-3.

The Curve tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh. Two walks surrendered to Brenden Dixon and Shawn Ross put the tying run on second. A batter later, Escotto knocked a game-tying RBI single that knotted the game at 4-4.

Tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth the Sea Dogs offense took the lead. Caden Rose was plunked to start the inning. Allan Castro singled to move Rose up to second base. After a flyout, Z. Ehrhard was walked which loaded the bases. In the next at-bat, Marvin Alcantara hit a ground ball to first base that scored the go-ahead run and gave Portland a 5-4 lead.

RHP Wilkin Ramos (2-1, 1.80 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.2 innings of shutout ball while allowing one hit, and struck out one batter. RHP Yovanny Cruz (0-1, 4.22 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing three runs (all earned) on two hits while giving up two walks and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before returning home to start a six game homestead with the Hartford Yards Goats on Tuesday June 3 at 6:00 PM. Starting pitchers for both teams are TBA.







Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2025

