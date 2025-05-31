Portland Splits de Facto Doubleheader with Altoona

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-20) split the de facto doubleheader taking game one 9-3 and falling 9-7 in eight innings in game two against the Altoona Curve (23-27) on Saturday evening at People's Natural Gas Field. The Sea Dogs are now 4.5 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Game One

Altoona started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Following a walk to Mitch Jebb, Jack Branningan ripped an RBI triple to take a 1-0 lead.

Portland retaliated in the top of the fourth with a solo home run by Allan Castro (1) to tie the game at 1-1.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the fifth. Ronald Rosario hit a leadoff single and then in the next at-bat Mark Kolozsvary (2) launched a two-run home run which gave Portland a 3-1.

Before the rain delay, Sea Dogs starter Connelly Early had racked up eight strikeouts in 4.2 Innings of work. The game was suspended with runners on second and third for the Curve and was resumed on Saturday at 4:00 PM.

On Saturday

Pinch hitter Termarr Johnson lined a game-tying two run double which knotted the game at 3-3.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the eighth. With one out, Caden Rose walked and then advanced to second on a single by Max Ferguson. A batter later, Allan Castro lined a two-run single aided by a fielding error which gave Portland a 5-3 lead.

Portland's offense added some insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Tyler Miller walked to start the inning. Ronald Rosario knocked in Miller to make the score 6-3. After Marvin Alcantara singled, Caden Rose (5) jacked a three-run home run which gave the Sea Dogs a 9-3 lead.

RHP Jack Anderson (2-3, 2.22 ERA) received the win for the Sea Dogs, hurling three and a third innings of one-hit ball while racking up three strikeouts and surrendering only one walk. Curve RHP Sean Sullivan (0-4, 0.66 ERA) was tagged with the loss, throwing three innings of two-hit ball while giving up two earned runs, one walk and tallying two strikeouts.

Game Two

Portland was leading 7-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning when the Curve found a way to win. With one out and Jack Brannigan on second after reaching on a fielder's choice and then advancing on a balk, Nick Cimillo laced an RBI single which scored the tying run. The next batter Brenden Dixon (2) launched a two-run walk off home run to give Altoona a 9-7 win.

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the top of the first. After a flyout, Zach Ehrhard and Allan Castro hit back-to-back singles and then an error brought home Ehrhard for a 1-0 lead. Castro advanced to third on a balk. The next batter Blaze Jordan notched an RBI single to increase the lead to 2-0. After Ronald Rosario reached on a fielder's choice, a missed catch error advanced Jordan to third, Tyler Miller ripped a two-run triple that made the score 4-0. Then Drew Ehrhard hit an RBI single which gave the Sea Dogs a 5-0 advantage.

Portland added to the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Jordan doubled to leadoff the frame and then scored on an RBI double from Rosario which increased the lead to 6-0.

Altoona tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, two consecutive walks issued to Wyatt Hendrie and Aaron McKeithan put a runner in scoring position. After a strikeout, another walk was issued to Maikol Escotto which loaded the bases. The next batter Termarr Johnson reached on a walk that scored Hendrie and made the score 6-1. In the next at-bat Jack Branningan was plunked which brought in another run which cut the lead to 6-2. The next batter Cimillo cranked a game-tying grand slam to make the game 6-6.

The Sea Dogs sent it to extras and in the top of the eighth manufactured a run. D.Ehrhard started the inning on second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Ahbram Liendo. Then Caden Rose hit a sacrifice fly which scored D.Ehrhard and gave Portland a 7-6 lead.

RHP Cam Sanders (2-0, 1.66 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing one earned run, one hit, and struck out one batter. RHP Zach Bryant (1-2, 5.31 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.2 innings allowing three runs (all earned) on two hits

The Sea Dogs and Curve will meet again tomorrow Sunday, June 1st at 1:00pm at People's Natural Gas Field. RHP Yordanny Monegro (2-1, 2.05 ERA) will start for Portland while Altoona's starter is TBA.

