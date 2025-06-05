June 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

FIRST RUN DOESN'T HOLD The Sea Dogs scored first, but fell to the Hartford Yard Goats last night, 4-2. In the second inning, Tyler Miller singled then came around to score on an RBI double by Mark Kolozsvary. In the fourth, Bryant Betancourt hit an RBI groundout to bring home Ward. Next, Jose Torres lined an RBI double that gave the Yard Goats a one run lead 2-1. Hartford bolstered their lead in the ninth inning. With two outs, Kokoska laced a double and then came around to score on an RBI single by Dyan Jorge.

TWO RUN KILLERS The Sea Dogs are 0-3 at home this year in two-run games. They are 4-6 on the road and 4-9 overall this year in two-run games. Portland fell to the Yard Goats last night, 4-2.

ALCANTARA CONTRIBUTING EARLY Fresh off his promotion from High-A Greenville, infielder Marvin Alcantara has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games. During that time he is hitting .265 with a double, RBI and four walks. He also owns a .342 OBP in those ten games.

SPEAKING OF STREAKS Tyler Miller has not committed an error in his last 40 games. In 159 total chances, he has 14 assists, nine double plays and 145 putouts in 233.1 innings. Caden Rose has the second-longest streak with zero errors in 39 games and 298.0 innings.

ROSTER MOVES Prior to this morning's game, infielder Mikey Romero was added to the Injured List, retroactive to June 4th. Outfielder Juan Chacon was added to the active roster from the Development List and is in the starting lineup for today.

DAVID SANDLIN EARNS PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP David Sandlin was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st.Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game one of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss to Hartford, the Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Divsion of the Eastern League. They are 6.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies who are currently riding an 11-game winning streak. The Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games behind Portland. Both the Sea Dogs and Yard Goats are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 5, 2010 - In game one of a twinbill against Reading, the Sea Dogs received six scoreless innings from Casey Kelly to beat the R-Phils 6-0. Kelly earned his first Double-A win, yielding only four hits, one walk and fanned four.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will get the ball for the Sea Dogs this morning. He last pitched on May 30th in Altoona and tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out eight. Early has faced the Yard Goats twice already this year. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two appearances out of the bullpen. In 7.0 innings he has allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out 14. Hartford is hitting .130 against him.







