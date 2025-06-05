Hardman and Jasso Homer in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Thursday

Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots heads home

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game three of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday by a score of 7-4.

The game entered a lightning delay in the top of the eighth and lasted 49 minutes. Somerset scored all four of its runs between the sixth and eighth innings. The Patriots can split the series by winning their remaining games in this set.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fourth start with Somerset this season.

RHP Harrison Cohen (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K) did not allow a run in his team-leading 18th outing of the season.

Cohen increased his scoreless streak to seven games over which he has thrown 9.2 IP, allowing 3 H, 6 BB, and recording 12 K. In this stretch, Cohen has posted a 0.93 WHIP and a .100 BA.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) did not allow a run in his 16th appearance of the year.

Diaz increased his scoreless streak to seven games over which he has thrown 6.1 IP, allowing 3 H, 4 BB, and recording 8 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 1.11 WHIP and a .136 BA.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 1 K) hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Hardman hit his sixth home run in the last six games. Hardman ranks tied for second in the Eastern League with 10 home runs, knotted with Somerset's Spencer Jones and Erie's Eduardo Valencia, and trailing Somerset's Rafael Flores (11). Since 5/17 vs. POR, Hardman is 19-for-55 (.345/.357/.764) with 19 RBI, 10 R, 7 HR, 2 2B, and 1 BB in 14 games.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) crushed a solo home run with two strikes and two outs in the seventh.

Jasso is in a five-way tie for fifth place in the Eastern League with nine home runs. Over his last 16 games dating back to 5/16 vs. POR, Dylan Jasso is 17-for-62 (.274/.338/.468) with 10 RBI, 10 R, 5 XBH (3 HR), 4 BB, and 2 HBP.

2B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, R, RBI, 3B, BB, K) worked a walk in the first inning and tripled and scored in the eighth.

With his 43rd walk of the season, Lombard Jr. has more walks than any player in the Yankees organization, one more free pass than Aaron Judge. At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (39), OBP (.422), tied for third in 3B (3), and 10th in OPS (.787).

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 3B, R, K) drove home George Lombard Jr. on an RBI double in the eighth.

At the end of the game, Flores leads the Eastern League in XBH (25), TB (104), ranks second in H (57), RBI (38), sixth in SLG (.505), and ninth in OPS (.844).

