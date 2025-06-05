Cruz Drives Home Four as Erie Wins Fifth Straight

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (37-17) drew 11 walks and beat Richmond (15-39) 12-4 for their fifth straight win.

In the bottom of the first inning, Erie loaded the bases against Manuel Mercedes. With two out, Eliezer Alfonzo drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0. Chris Meyers followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa started for Erie and made his Double-A debut. In the second inning, he allowed a two-run single to Thomas Gavello, cutting Erie's lead to 3-2.

In the third, Meyers singled and Jim Jarvis and Danny Serretti drew walks to load the bases with two out. Trei Cruz smacked a three-run double to extend Erie's lead to 6-2.

In the fourth, Zach Morgan connected on a two-run single to cut Erie's lead to 6-4.

Serwa was able to complete six innings in his debut for Erie. He allowed four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four.

With two out in the bottom of the sixth, Eduardo Valencia slugged a solo homer against Evan Gates, making it 7-4. Gates, who threw three innings in relief, was replaced by Ian Villers, who made his Double-A debut. Villers walked Alfonzo and allowed a single to Meyers, who stole second. Jarvis laced a two-run double to make it 9-4. After Serretti singled, Cruz punched an RBI single to make it 10-4. Cruz drove home four hits for Erie.

In the seventh, Erie got a two-out RBI double by Alfonzo. Meyers followed with an RBI single, his fourth hit, to score Alfonzo and make it 12-4.

The SeaWolves drew a season-high 11 walks and scored all 12 of their runs with two out.

Serwa (1-0) won his Double-A debut over Mercedes (2-6).

Erie continues the series at UPMC Park on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Jaden Hamm faces Jack Choate.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.