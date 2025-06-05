Bats Quiet Again in 2-0 Defeat

MANCHESTER, NH - Altoona was shutout for their third consecutive game at New Hampshire, falling 2-0 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. It is the first time since August 2-4, 2021 that the Curve have been held without a run in three straight nine inning games.

Fisher Cats starting pitcher Jauron Watts-Brown held the Curve without a hit until Wyatt Hendrie in the fifth inning singled back through the middle. Overall, he fired six scoreless frames, allowing two walks around his lone hit allowed and struck out five. New Hampshire starters have thrown 18.0 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the series.

The 'Cats struck first when Eddinson Paulino tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning against Curve starter Wilber Dotel. Former Curve INF Charles McAdoo brought the game's first run home with a sacrifice fly to left field in the top of the first. New Hampshire added another off Dotel in the fourth using back-to-back two out hits from Gabriel Martinez and Devonte Brown to make it 2-0 Fisher Cats.

Dotel worked beyond the fifth inning for the first time since May 10 (four starts) lasting 5.1 innings on Thursday night. He struck out seven batters and did not walk a man. He's accounted for five of the eight games this season that a Curve pitcher has recorded seven strikeouts.

Altoona's offense managed only two baserunners into scoring position in the first seven innings of the game. After a single from Hendrie and a walk by Brenden Dixon, Hudson Head grounded out to end the threat in the fifth inning. A similar story played out in the seventh when Nick Cimillo reached on an error to begin the inning, stealing second and then advancing to third on a groundout by Tres Gonzalez.

The Curve's best opportunity for offense came in the ninth inning when Cimillo and Kervin Pichardo singled with two outs and stood in scoring position after a wild pitch thrown by New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi. After a six-pitch battle, Tres Gonzalez flew out to center to end the game, leaving the game-tying run at second base in the ninth.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Altoona's starter is to be announced, with RHP Rafael Sanchez slated for the Fisher Cats.

