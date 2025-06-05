SeaWolves Partner with Erie News Now to Broadcast 10 Games Locally

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce a new partnership with Erie News Now to air 10 SeaWolves games on ENN+, the station's digital streaming and over-the-air platform. The first live telecast will be Saturday, June 7 at 6 PM as the SeaWolves host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at UPMC Park.

This exciting collaboration marks a significant step in expanding access to SeaWolves baseball, giving fans across the Erie region the opportunity to watch select games.

"This partnership with Erie News Now is a win for SeaWolves fans and team partners," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "ENN+ will connect more viewers across the region with the SeaWolves' brand of family fun and showcase the Major League stars of tomorrow playing at UPMC Park."

ENN+ is available over-the-air on WSEE 35.3, Spectrum channel 997, VNET channel 4, Armstrong channel 93, WestPAnet channel 7.2 or streaming on Zeam.

"Erie News Now is excited to partner with the Erie SeaWolves on their 30th Anniversary by bringing the community the ability to watch SeaWolves baseball live anywhere throughout our viewing audience, John Christianson, CEO/GM of Lilly Broadcasting said. " This is another example of our continued commitment to bringing the best local content to our viewers."

TELEVISION GAME SCHEDULE:

Saturday, June 7 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 19 vs. Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 3 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 vs. Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 24 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 9 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 23 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, September 11 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) - 6:05 p.m.

SeaWolves broadcasters Greg Gania and Sam Lebowitz will call the action. Gania is in his 19th season as the primary play-by-play voice of the SeaWolves. He also serves as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers on select games on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. Lebowitz joined the SeaWolves broadcast team in 2023.

The SeaWolves continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tonight at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. For tickets, hospitality and group outings, visit SeaWolves.com.







