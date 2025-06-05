Sea Dogs Fall to Yard Goats 8-6 in 11 Innings

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-23) drop to the Hartford Yard Goats (27-27) 5-3 on Thursday afternoon in front of 6.868 fans, the fifth sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now 6.5 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Trailing the Yard Goats 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Sea Dogs started a rally. A leadoff double by Max Ferguson jumpstarted the offense. After Luis Ravelo was walked, Karson Simas lined an RBI single that scored Ferguson and moved Ravelo to third, Simas up to second on a throwing error. Ahbram Liendo was brought in to pinch run for Ravelo. Marvin Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly that brought Liendo home and tied the game at 4-4 going to extra innings.

Hartford took the lead in the 11th inning. With Braiden Ward starting on second base, two consecutive strikeouts forced the Yard Goats to their last out. An intentional walk was given to pinch-hitter Kyle Karros. Following a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position, Cole Carrigg (9) launched a three-run home run to break the game open 8-5.

Portland didn't give up in the bottom of the 11th. With one out and Simas on third base after a groundout, Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly that scored Simas and brought the Sea Dogs to within two runs but the rally fell short.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Alcantara singled and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Allan Castro. Both Alcantara and Castro moved up a base on a fielder's choice ground ball which put Tyler Miller aboard. With the bases loaded, Ronald Rosario hit a sacrifice fly which scored Alcantara and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Hartford tied the game in the top of the second inning. After a putout to start the inning, Jose Cordova walked and then moved to second on a single by Braiden Ward. A batter later, Hartford knotted the game at 1-1 when Zach Kokoska ripped a game-tying RBI ground-rule double.

The Yard Goats added to the lead in the top of the third. Cole Carrigg and Jose Torres notched consecutive singles to start the inning. After Nic Kent reached after getting beaned, Juan Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly that scored Carrigg, giving Hartford a 3-1 lead.

Portland took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth. Leadoff batter Karson Simas walked to start the inning. The next batter Corey Rosier reached on an error that moved Simas to third base. In the next at-bat Alcantara grounded out which allowed Simas to score and trimmed the deficit to one run 3-2. Then Allan Castro ripped a single, which moved Rosier to third. After Castro swiped second base, Tyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 3-3.

Hartford gained the lead again in the top of the seventh inning. After Carrigg and Torres singled consecutively, Kent was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. The next batter Guerrero notched a sacrifice fly to break the stalemate 4-3. In the next at-bat Cordova lined an RBI single to increase the Yard Goats to 5-3.

RHP Bryce McGowan (2-0, 2.75 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings of two-run ball (one earned) while giving up two hits, issuing four walks, and striking out two batters. RHP Christopher Troye (3-2, 10.47 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings of three-run ball (two earned) while allowing one hit, one walk and striking out two. RHP Carlos Torres (S,1) received the save after tossing 1.0 innings of one-run ball while surrendering two hits.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will continue their series tomorrow night Friday June 6 at 6:00 PM. LHP Hayden Mullins (0-0, 0.82 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs. RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 4.42 ERA) will take the bump for the Yard Goats.







