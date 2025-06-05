Former R-Braves Pitcher Peter Moylan Coming to the Diamond June 12

RICHMOND, Va. - Former Richmond Braves pitcher and 12-year major leaguer Peter Moylan will make an appearance at The Diamond on Thursday, June 12 to sign autographs and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Moylan returns to Richmond for the Flying Squirrels' 2000s Night next week in the latest of their Diamond Through the Decades series, celebrating 40 years of The Diamond and 15 seasons of Flying Squirrels baseball. After throwing the ceremonial first pitch, Moylan will sign autographs at the stage on the main concourse from 6:45-7:45 p.m.

"One of the really special things about working in the minor leagues is seeing players overcome long odds to achieve their dream of playing in the big leagues," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "Of all the players who have come through The Diamond in the ballpark's 40-year history, Peter Moylan's story is arguably one of the best. Richmond was part of his journey to a prolonged major-league career, we're excited to welcome him back."

A native of Australia, Moylan signed with the Braves in 2006 at age 27 and spent parts of two seasons in Richmond. He played parts of 12 seasons in the majors with the Braves, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Moylan was originally signed by the Minnesota Twins in 1996 and pitched two seasons in the minors before returning to Australia and working as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He also managed a club baseball team and played first base. With his team needing pitching, he started working occasionally as a pitcher and saw his fastball velocity jump to the mid-90s.

He was added to Australia's 2006 World Baseball Classic team and impressed in an outing against Venezuela, striking out several major leaguers. He signed with the Braves that season, nine years removed from his last appearance in affiliated professional baseball.

Moylan began the 2006 season with the Richmond Braves and threw just two games before being called up to make his MLB debut, throwing a scoreless inning against the Phillies on April 12, 2006. He returned to Richmond for most of the rest of the season, earning three other MLB stints with the Braves that year.

In 2007, Moylan again started the year with Richmond and pitched twice before earning a regular spot on Atlanta's roster.

Moylan became a fan favorite in his 12-year MLB career, going 24-10 with a 3.10 ERA in 399 games. Following his playing career, he has worked as a coach, broadcaster and podcaster.

Thursday's Diamond Through the Decades game also features a Diamond Ring giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages presented by Dominion Energy. The Flying Squirrels will wear special "Richmond Professional Baseball" jerseys, a nod to the franchise's arrival in town in 2009 before the team's official name was announced.

