SeaWolves' Bats Strike Big in 12-4 Win over Squirrels

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to four hits in a 12-4 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night at UPMC Park.

All 12 SeaWolves runs scored with two outs and the Flying Squirrels pitching staff issued 11 walks in the defeat.

Erie (37-17) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 2-6). Eliezer Alfonzo worked a bases-loaded walk and Chris Meyers drove in two runs with a single.

Thomas Gavello plated two runs in the top of the second with a single to cut the deficit to 3-2. Gavello has stacked four RBIs and two hits over the last two games.

With the bases loaded in the third, Trei Cruz belted a double to left field to bring home three runs and extend the Erie lead to 6-2.

The Flying Squirrels (15-39) trimmed the Erie advantage to 6-4 in the fourth inning on a two-run single by Zach Morgan against SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa (Win, 1-0). Serwa finished his Double-A debut with six innings, allowing four hits, four runs and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Erie pitching staff retired the next 16 consecutive hitters after the hit by Morgan.

The SeaWolves piled four runs in the sixth inning with a solo home run by Eduardo Valencia, a two-run double by Jim Jarvis and an RBI single by Cruz.

Alfonzo added an RBI double, and Meyers plated a run with a single in the seventh to give the SeaWolves a 12-4 advantage.

Richmond reliever Evan Gates covered three innings and struck out four batters in his appearance. The lone hit Gates allowed was on a solo home run.

The series between the Flying Squirrels and the SeaWolves continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from UPMC Park. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-4, 4.19) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Jaden Hamm (1-2, 4.53).

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 10-15. Former Richmond Braves pitcher and 12-year major leaguer Peter Moylan will make an appearance at The Diamond on Thursday, June 12 to sign autographs and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

