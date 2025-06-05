Young Arms Set to Square off in Thursday Night Bout

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-30) are on their longest winning streak of 2025 entering Thursday night's contest against the Altoona Curve (24-29). The Cats have won four of their last five and six of their last eight games, dating back to last Wednesday's doubleheader in Hartford. New Hampshire's staff has been dominant through this three-game stretch with 20 consecutive scoreless innings going back to its Sunday afternoon win in Hartford.

LAST NIGHT

Early New Hampshire runs held up as the Fisher Cats staff blanked the Curve for nine, five-hit innings. Starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 4-5) dealt his third quality start and first shutout win of the year by allowing two hits through six innings pitched. Reliever Geison Urbaez tossed two scoreless frames and surrendered no hits, no runs and one free pass. A diving grab in shallow center field by Dasan Brown put the exclamation point on righty Conor Larkin's (S, 3) save and the Cats' 3-0 win on Wednesday night.

Fisher Cats left fielder Jace Bohrofen enjoyed a trip around the bases in the bottom of the first inning by tucking a homer to the left field corner to put New Hampshire up 2-0. Bohrofen finished the night 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of the cycle. It was Bohrofen's ninth round tripper of the year and second of the series as he enters Thursday four for his last seven with three extra base hits, three RBI and three runs scored.

New Hampshire infielder Cade Doughty also led the way offensively with a three-hit night. Doughty chopped a two-out single to center field that cashed in Bohrofen from second and finalized the scoring, 3-0. The Denham Springs, La. native reached in all four plate appearances and is seven for his last 12 at the dish.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Righty Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 4.91 ERA) is set to make his third career Double-A start and second in front of the home crowd at Delta Dental Stadium. Watts-Brown was brought up to New Hampshire on May 20 and made his Double-A debut on May 24 against Somerset. The 23-year-old surrendered five earned runs on two walks and five hits, including two that left the yard, across five innings of work. He responded with six, two-hit innings where he allowed one earned run, one walk and fanned eight in his last time out on May 30 in Hartford. The Fisher Cats would go on to win the game in extras as Watts-Brown is still in search of his first career win at the Double-A level.

22-year-old Wilber Dotel (1-1, 3.65 ERA) takes the hill in his 11th start for the Curve this season. Like Watts-Brown, Dotel is in his first go at the Double-A level in 2025 after spending the 2024 year in High-A Greensboro and the 2023 season with Single-A Bradenton. Dotel logged over 100 innings with the Grasshoppers last year, posting a 9-5 record with a 5.33 ERA in 25 starts. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic product has continued his success at the Double-A level with a sub-four ERA, including a 3.29 mark in April. Signed by the Pirates in 2020, Dotel showcases a mid-90s fastball to complement a mid-80s splitter that has helped the righty collect 55 punchouts in 44-1/3 innings pitched this season.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 5, 2021- The Fisher Cats snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Rumble Ponies at Delta Dental Stadium. Gabriel Moreno gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead with a first-inning homer, and Samad Taylor homered in the fourth and eighth innings. The game was tied at 3-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth when the team struck for five runs. Reliever Curtis Taylor worked 2.2 scoreless for the win.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Fisher Cats hit the road to take on the Reading Fightin' Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Penn. New Hampshire finishes the first half at Delta Dental Stadium when it takes on Somerset starting on Tuesday, June 17.







