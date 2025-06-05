RHP Jonah Tong Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Thursday that RHP Jonah Tong was named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Month for May.

Tong, 21, ranks as the Mets No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline and #99 in all of baseball. He finished the month atop the Eastern League in three categories: a 1.35 ERA,.122 batting average against, and 42 strikeouts over five starts. Tong also ranked third in the EL with a 0.90 WHIP.

The month was highlighted by Tong's six and two third perfect frames on May 10 vs. Reading, in which he struck out a career-high 13 batters, as part of the first perfect game in franchise history. It was also the first perfect game in full season affiliated baseball since 2017.

Tong won three games during the month and did not allow more than two runs or four hits in any of his starts in May. The Markham, Ontario, Canada native was selected by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia.

Tong is the first Rumble Ponies pitcher or position player to win an EL monthly award since RHP Dom Hamel was named EL Pitcher of the Month for September in 2023. Tong was previously named EL Pitcher of the Week twice during the month and has received the weekly award three times during his Double-A career. This is the sixth EL award received by a member of the Rumble Ponies this season.

Tong continued his dominance in his first start of June on Wednesday vs. Somerset, tossing five no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts, earning his fourth win of the year and lowering his ERA for the season to 2.02.

The first place Rumble Ponies (35-17) have won 11 consecutive games, the third-longest regular-season winning streak in franchise history. It is also the longest winning streak since 2006. They have won four consecutive series and continue the Double-A Subway Series with the Somerset Patriots Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

