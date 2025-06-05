Pitching Dominates as Reading Earns First Win of the Series

(Harrisburg, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (19-33) earned the win in game three over the Harrisburg Senators (26-28) 4-1.

The Fightin Phils got the scoring going early in the top of the third thanks to a 2-run home run from Cade Fergus hit off of pitcher Tyler Stuart (L, 0-1). Reading continued the scoring after both Aidan Miller and Keaton Anthony walked. Miller stole his 19th base of the season and made it to third, then ran home as Hendry Mendez grounded into a force out. The Fightin Phils quickly found themselves up 3-0.

The hits kept coming for the Fightin Phils as Leandro Pineda hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to extend Reading's lead to 4-0.

Mitch Neunborn led the way for the Fightin Phils up until the top of the fifth to keep the Senators off the board. Neunborn only allowed one hit and no runs with zero walks and three strikeouts over the four innings pitched. Gunner Mayer (W, 2-3) continued Neunborn's work as he only allowed two hits over two innings pitched and two strikeouts.

Harrisburg scored in the bottom of the eighth to close the gap slightly. Phillip Glasser doubled and Carlos De La Cruz stepped up with a single that scored Glasser, making it 4-1 with Reading still in the lead. The late score was not enough as Reading secured the 4-1 win on Thursday night!

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Kyle Luckham for Harrisburg. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

