Keaton Anthony Named Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month of May

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday that Reading Fightin Phils first baseman Keaton Anthony was named the Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month.

Anthony, 23, earns the honors after posting a .385/.442/.603 (1.045 OPS) slash line across 22 May games. The right-handed bat added 11 runs, 12 doubles, one triple, one home run and 12 RBI. On May 7 at Binghamton, Anthony had four hits, one run, two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

For the month of May, Anthony led all Phillies Minor League hitters in batting average (.385), on-base percentage (.442), doubles (12) and extra-base hits (14). He additionally ranked second in slugging percentage (.603), second in OPS (1.045), tied for fourth in hits (30) and third in total bases (47) amongst Phillies full-season Minor Leaguers for May.

In the Eastern League, Anthony finished the month of May second in batting average (.385), third in on-base percentage (.442), fourth in slugging percentage (.603), fourth in OPS (1.045), fifth in hits (30) second in doubles (12) m third in extra-base hits (14) and sixth in total bases (47) for the month. Entering play on June 4, Anthony leads the Eastern League in hitting with a .338 batting average and is also in first place with 20 doubles. His other full-season Eastern League rankings to date are: 5th OBP (.391), 5th SLG (.516), 6th OPS (.907), T-3rd hits (53), fourth in extra-base hits (23) and sixth in total bases (81).

Entering play on June 4, Anthony currently holds an 11-game hit and 19-game on-base streak, both of which rank as the second-longest active streaks in the Eastern League. Over his 19-game on-base streak, Anthony is slashing .391/.440/.536 (.976 OPS), with eight runs, 10 doubles and eight RBI.

Anthony made his Double-A debut on Sept. 7 of last season, after being promoted from Jersey Shore (A+), He split 2024 between Jersey Shore, where he played 53 games, and Clearwater (A), where Anthony appeared in 44 contests. Over 103 games last season across three levels, Anthony slashed .327/.414/.454 (.868 OPS), with 52 runs, 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 67 RBI. Anthony was also named the recipient of the Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2024 at first base, after posting a .997 fielding percentage (2 errors, 593 total chances) last season.

He began his professional career in 2023, playing in 14 games between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. Anthony owns a .328 batting average and .883 OPS across 160 professional games entering play on June 4. Anthony went undrafted out of the University of Iowa and signed with the Phillies on July 18, 2023. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native played for the Hawkeyes from 2021-23.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Hyun-il Choi for Harrisburg. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:15 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

