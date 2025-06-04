June 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND TAKES GAME ONE Despite the Hartford Yard Goats scoring first, the Sea Dogs won last night, 6-3. Trailing the Yard Goats 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs offense took the lead. Max Ferguson launched a leadoff solo home run which tied the game 3-3. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo singled and then stole second base. The next batter Allan Castro jacked a two-run home run which gave Portland a 5-3 lead. Portland scored one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Zach Ehrhard was walked to start the inning. Ehrhard stole third base and then scored on a throwing error from the catcher Bryant Betancourt which made the game 6-3.

CHRIS MURPHY SOLID IN MLB REHAB LHP Chris Murphy tossed the first inning of last night's game on a Major League rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox. He allowed a hit while striking out one. Murphy threw 15 pitches, 12 for strikes.

HOMERS LIFT SEA DOGS Portland blasted a pair of home runs last night to tie the game, then take the lead. Max Ferguson hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, his fourth of the season. Allan Castro then smashed a two-run homer in the same inning to put Portland in front of the Yard Goats. It was Castro's second long ball of the season.

DAVID SANDLIN EARNS PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP David Sandlin was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st. Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game one of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

BLAZING A TRAIL TO WORCESTER Infielder Blaze Jordan has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In the month of May, Jordan hit .390 (32-for-82) with five doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI. He drew 14 walks while only striking out 11 times with three stolen bases.

ALSO OFF TO THE WOO Prior to tonight's game, the Red Sox promoted RHP Isaac Coffey to Worcester. In two starts with the Sea Dogs, Coffey tossed 6.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He issued three walks while striking out nine.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 5.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Binghamton is currently riding a ten-game winning streak. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place in the division, 4.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 4, 2014 - Henry Owens fired 8 scoreless on just 2 hits and fanned 6, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over Erie at Hadlock Field...Blake Swihart went 3-for-5 with a 2-run single in the ninth.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his last start, he tossed a complete game shutout on May 29th at Altoona. He pitched 7.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out eight earning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. He has faced the Yard Goats once this season pitching 4.0 innings on April 19th. Sandlin gave up four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.







