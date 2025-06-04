Harrison Dominant in Cats' Third Straight Win

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-30) stifled the Altoona Curve (24-29) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night, 3-0. Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison dominated for six, two-hit innings and piled on five strikeouts in his first shutout win of the year.

Harrison (W, 4-5) fired his third quality start of the season as the Fisher Cats staff held Altoona to two hits on Wednesday night. Righty Geison Urbaez followed with two innings of hitless, scoreless relief and staved off the Curve with three punchouts. Righty Conor Larkin (S, 3) was tasked with the top of the ninth and induced three flyouts to center field, including a stellar diving grab by center fielder Dasan Brown to grab New Hampshire's third win in a row by a score of 3-0.

Altoona's Jarod Bayless (L, 0-4) suffered the loss by allowing the three earned on three hits in 2-2/3 innings. Three Curve arms took over the final 5-1/3 innings and held the Cats to no runs on five hits and six strikeouts.

Left fielder Jace Bohrofen and third baseman Cade Doughty each went 3-for-4 as New Hampshire put a base runner on in every inning.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the bottom of the first inning after designated hitter Charles McAdoo reached on a one-out walk. Bohrofen followed up by ambushing the first pitch he saw to the left field corner for his ninth homer of the season. It was Bohrofen's second home run in as many days and it put New Hampshire up early, 2-0.

After a Curve pitching change, New Hampshire plated another run in the bottom of the third inning. Bohrofen drilled a one-out double off the center field wall before Doughty welcomed Altoona's Blake Townsend into the game by poking a single through the middle to put the Cats up, 3-0.

Wednesday marked New Hampshire's seventh shutout win of the season and the first time the Cats have won two games to open a series.

New Hampshire and Altoona continue their six-game set with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Toronto Blue Jays No. 15 overall prospect Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 4.91 ERA) is set to make his third start of the season for the Cats. Righty Wilber Dotel (1-1, 3.65 ERA) takes the hill for Altoona for his 11th start of the year. New Hampshire will look to secure its fourth consecutive win on Koozie Klub Thursday, where each fan has a chance to build their collection of specialty Fisher Cats koozies.

