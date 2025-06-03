Watson Shuts Down Curve Behind Nine Strikeouts

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Playing as the Manchester Chicken Tenders on 603 Day, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-30) took down the Altoona Curve (24-28) at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night, 4-0. New Hampshire's Ryan Watson fanned a season-high nine batters and surrendered two hits in 6-2/3 shutout innings to secure the Fisher Cats' 700th home win in franchise history, dating back to their first season at Gill Stadium in 2004.

New Hampshire's 4-0 win on Tuesday night marks the club's sixth shutout win of 2025, with three of the six shutout victories taking place in a Watson start.

Watson (W, 4-2) allowed two hits in the first two frames before retiring the next 15 batters he faced to clinch his fourth win of the season for New Hampshire. Righty Hunter Gregory picked up Watson with 2-1/3 scoreless innings in relief while allowing three hits for his fourth save of the year.

New Hampshire hopped on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when left fielder Jace Bohrofen drilled his eighth homer of the season. The lead-off, solo shot travelled 395 feet and gave the Cats a 1-0 lead through two frames.

The Fisher Cats capitalized on back-to-back walks and an Altoona fielding error to extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With runners on first and second, catcher Jacob Sharp laid down a sacrifice bunt and Altoona's Valentin Linarez sailed the throw to second base into center field. Center fielder Dasan Brown scored from second on a throwing error and put the Cats up, 2-0. The top of the order in right fielder RJ Schreck then delivered a line shot off the right field wall that plated shortstop Jay Harry and gave New Hampshire a 3-0 lead.

New Hampshire added one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to two consecutive two-out base knocks. Third baseman Charles McAdoo knocked a one-out single before going from first to third on first baseman Peyton Williams ' two-out single. That set the table for second baseman Cade Doughty to slap a full-count pitch with two outs to left field to cash in McAdoo and give New Hampshire a 4-0 advantage.

